The Yomiuri Shimbun

Headquarters of Chiba prefectural police

A child fell from the 25th floor of a large apartment building in Mihama Ward, Chiba City, on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters who responded to a report found a 2- to 3-year-old boy lying on the roof of the second floor.

The boy was taken to hospital, but according to police, was unconscious and not breathing. The police and fire department are investigating the details of the fall.