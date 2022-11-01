Indoor playground planned for Skytree mall



A visualization of the Chikyu no Niwa playground, which is scheduled to open at Tokyo Solamachi mall in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, in spring 2023

Tokyo Solamachi mall at the foot of Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, will fully convert its fifth floor into an indoor playground for children by a target opening date of spring 2023, according to the mall’s operator, Tobu Railway Co.

The playground, Chikyu no Niwa (garden of the Earth), will feature wooden toys and a sand pit, and be used to teach children the value of the Earth.

The playground will comprise three zones, according to Aeon Fantasy Co., the Chiba City-based operator of the planned indoor facility. The kids zone — mainly intended for young children up to around 8 years of age — will offer large playground equipment. Special staff will be allocated to the zone to allow children to experience educational toys carefully selected from around the world.

In the infant zone for children ages 0 to 3, there will be a nursing space for those wishing to nurse their babies. Additionally, there will also be a space with wooden design elements where families and couples alike will be able to relax.

The fifth floor of Tokyo Solamachi has mainly been used for the exhibition and sale of traditional local handicrafts to tourists, as well as by businesses for promotional activities. However, 10 years after the mall first opened, Tobu has now decided to turn the floor into a space that people of all ages can enjoy. The company has also been trying to attract other stores that will allow people of all ages to have a learning experience.

“We hope many people will visit [the playground] as it will offer the sort of enjoyable experience rarely found at other malls,” said a Tokyo Solamachi representative.