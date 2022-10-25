Cold weather grips wide swathes of northern, eastern Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Commuters wearing warm clothes walk near JR Tokyo Station in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday morning.

Commuters wearing warm clothes walk near JR Tokyo Station in Chiyoda Ward in cold and cloudy weather on Tuesday morning. The lowest temperature in central Tokyo — 11.4 C — was at the early November level and nearly 2 degrees lower than usual. According to the Meteorological Agency, wide swathes of northern and eastern Japan experienced the coldest morning this autumn on Tuesday. The temperature dropped to minus 0.8 C in Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture, and minus 0.5 C in Okunikko, Tochigi Prefecture.