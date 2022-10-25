Cold weather grips wide swathes of northern, eastern Japan
14:33 JST, October 25, 2022
Commuters wearing warm clothes walk near JR Tokyo Station in Chiyoda Ward in cold and cloudy weather on Tuesday morning. The lowest temperature in central Tokyo — 11.4 C — was at the early November level and nearly 2 degrees lower than usual. According to the Meteorological Agency, wide swathes of northern and eastern Japan experienced the coldest morning this autumn on Tuesday. The temperature dropped to minus 0.8 C in Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture, and minus 0.5 C in Okunikko, Tochigi Prefecture.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING