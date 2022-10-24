The Yomiuri Shimbun

Autumn leaves adorn Lake Chuzenji in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.

Autumn leaves changing to seasonal red and yellow colors at Lake Chuzenji in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, were seen from a helicopter. Tourists were delighted by the sight of the color changes. seen on maple and mountain ash amongst other trees and bushes in the area. According to the Nikko Natural Science Museum, the first autumn leaves this year were seen in late September, about a week later than usual. As colder weather arrived in October, the speed of the color change returned to normal with the leaves looking brighter than last year. The peak of autumn leaves along the Irohazaka winding mountain road in the area is expected to come down toward the city area in early November. Tourist numbers have increased since last year thanks to the recently launched government program for boosting domestic tourism.