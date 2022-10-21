Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks Fukushima
15:37 JST, October 21, 2022
An earthquake with estimated magnitude of 5.1 occurred at a depth of about 30 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture around 3:19 p.m. Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
No tsunami is feared following the earthquake, agency officials said.
The quake measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Naraha, and 4 in towns including Okuma and Futaba.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to discontinue COVID-19 testing on arrival in principle
-
Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26
-
Yokosuka mayor calls for investigation into water contamination at U.S. base
-
In search of lost time 20 years after Pyongyang summit / Angry over lack of progress, families seek summit
-
Japan keen to use sewage sludge as fertilizer
JN ACCESS RANKING