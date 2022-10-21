Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks Fukushima

The Japan News

An earthquake with estimated magnitude of 5.1 occurred at a depth of about 30 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture around 3:19 p.m. Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No tsunami is feared following the earthquake, agency officials said.

The quake measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Naraha, and 4 in towns including Okuma and Futaba.