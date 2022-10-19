Japanese paper umbrellas light up Tokyo walkway

The Japan News

An umbrella representing The Japan News is seen in the Otemachi district of Tokyo on Wednesday.

Illuminated paper umbrellas went on display in the Otemachi district of Tokyo on Wednesday, including one representing The Japan News.

More than 30 beautiful umbrellas will light up the walkway between the Yomiuri Shimbun’s Tokyo headquarters and the neighboring Sankei Building from 5 pm. to 9 pm. during the two-day event.

The display is part of a campaign by companies and others in the Otemachi, Marunouchi and Yurakucho districts around Tokyo Station to create a lively atmosphere.