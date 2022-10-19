Nature’s bounty
1:00 JST, October 19, 2022
Harvested rice dries in the sun in the Owarabi terraced paddy fields in Yamanobe, Yamagata Prefecture. The rice is drying in about 1,000 piles, each two meters high, in the Owarabi fields, which are designated as one of the 100 best rice terraces in Japan. The piles of rice will be on display through Thursday, the day the rice is thrashed. LED bulbs on the tips of the piles provide illumination at night.
