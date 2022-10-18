Yomiuri receives awards at annual newspaper convention

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer Makoto Inagaki receives an award at the Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association convention in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun received the Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association award for its scoop on corruption allegations linked to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games and a technology award for its artificial intelligence-equipped printing presses at the Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association’s annual convention, which kicked off in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, convention participants adopted a declaration pledging “to fulfill the duty of journalism to protect peace and democracy and to build a future in which people can live in peace.”

During the opening ceremony, Masahiro Maruyama, chairperson of The Mainichi Newspapers Co. and chair of the association, said, “It’s time for media organizations to demonstrate our ability to provide reliable information in an age when digitization is revolutionizing society and economic activities, and when daily life is being rocked by infectious diseases and natural disasters.”