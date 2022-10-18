3D leopard amazes passengers at Osaka Station

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A video with 3D effects of a leopard has been fascinating people since it started playing at JR Osaka Station in late September. The big cat moves around as if it is about to leap out of the giant display screen. The screen measures 3 meters high and 11 meters wide and is located on the north side of the station’s central concourse. The 3D video, in which the leopard looks at people and then roars, has become a hot topic on social media. The project was planned by West Japan Marketing Communications Inc. to raise the profile of the giant screen. According to the company, the footage plays every three minutes or so.