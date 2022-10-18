3D leopard amazes passengers at Osaka Station
13:59 JST, October 18, 2022
A video with 3D effects of a leopard has been fascinating people since it started playing at JR Osaka Station in late September. The big cat moves around as if it is about to leap out of the giant display screen. The screen measures 3 meters high and 11 meters wide and is located on the north side of the station’s central concourse. The 3D video, in which the leopard looks at people and then roars, has become a hot topic on social media. The project was planned by West Japan Marketing Communications Inc. to raise the profile of the giant screen. According to the company, the footage plays every three minutes or so.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to discontinue COVID-19 testing on arrival in principle
-
Yokosuka mayor calls for investigation into water contamination at U.S. base
-
Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26
-
In search of lost time 20 years after Pyongyang summit / Angry over lack of progress, families seek summit
-
Japan keen to use sewage sludge as fertilizer
JN ACCESS RANKING