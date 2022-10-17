Hokkaido police: Two feared buried alive during dam construction work in Yubari

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:14 JST, October 17, 2022

Two men were feared to be buried alive during dam construction work taking place in Yubari, Hokkaido, according to the prefectural police, and one was taken from the scene and brought to a hospital.

