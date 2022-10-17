Hokkaido police: Two feared buried alive during dam construction work in Yubari
11:14 JST, October 17, 2022
Two men were feared to be buried alive during dam construction work taking place in Yubari, Hokkaido, according to the prefectural police, and one was taken from the scene and brought to a hospital.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to discontinue COVID-19 testing on arrival in principle
-
Yokosuka mayor calls for investigation into water contamination at U.S. base
-
Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26
-
In search of lost time 20 years after Pyongyang summit / Angry over lack of progress, families seek summit
-
Japan keen to use sewage sludge as fertilizer
JN ACCESS RANKING