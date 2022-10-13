Tourist bus overturned with 4 seriously injured in Shizuoka Prefecture
13:54 JST, October 13, 2022
SHIZUOKA — One person was in cardiopulmonary arrest and three were seriously injured when a tourist bus carrying 36 people overturned in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Thursday, the police said.
According to the Shizuoka prefectural police and other authorities, the bus may have veered off the road before overturning. No serious injuries were reported among the other 32 people on board.
The accident occurred on a road leading to Mt. Fuji.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt plans to lift ban on entry of individual tourists
-
‘Dangerous’ Typhoon No. 14 slams into Kagoshima
-
Japan to discontinue COVID-19 testing on arrival in principle
-
Emperor, Empress arrive in U.K. for funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
-
Yokosuka mayor calls for investigation into water contamination at U.S. base
JN ACCESS RANKING