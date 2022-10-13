Tourist bus overturned with 4 seriously injured in Shizuoka Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Emergency services attend the scene of a road accident in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Thursday.

SHIZUOKA — One person was in cardiopulmonary arrest and three were seriously injured when a tourist bus carrying 36 people overturned in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Thursday, the police said.

According to the Shizuoka prefectural police and other authorities, the bus may have veered off the road before overturning. No serious injuries were reported among the other 32 people on board.

The accident occurred on a road leading to Mt. Fuji.