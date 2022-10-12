JAXA sends out self-destruct signal to Epsilon-6 rocket soon after launch

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Epsilon-6 rocket is launched from Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said it sent out a self-destruct signal to the Epsilon-6 solid-fuel rocket soon after it was launched on Wednesday morning from Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Trouble apparently occurred after the launch at 9:50 a.m. This is the first time that an Epsilon launch has failed.

JAXA soon sent the signal from the ground to the rocket to command it to destroy itself above the sea.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology immediately set up a task force to investigate the situation.

“We don’t know if the Epsilon-6 blew up or where it fell,” a JAXA spokesperson said to reporters at the launch site. “We don’t know the cause. The altitude or position [of the rocket when the signal was sent] is also unknown at this time.”

Epsilon is Japan’s mainstay rocket along with the H2A. JAXA last had a launch failure to a mainstay rocket in November 2003 with the H2A-6.

The Epsilon-6 rocket was 26 meters long and weighed 96 tons.