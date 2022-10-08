Hanyu’s upcoming show causes high demand for accommodation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Yuzuru Hanyu

HACHINOHE, Aomori — An upcoming performance by pro-ice skater Yuzuru Hanyu has boosted accommodation reservations in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, with some hotels charging more than twice their usual rates.

Tickets to see Hanyu — who announced his decision to become a professional skater after winning back-to-back Olympic titles in men’s figure skating — have not yet gone on sale to the general public. The performance is due to be held on Dec. 2 and 3.

One hotel near Hachinohe Station said they received a flurry of reservations via the internet and other means and quickly filled up its rooms after the event was officially announced on Tuesday.

“Accommodations in the city filled up quickly. Hanyu is incredibly popular,” the hotel’s official said.

Youtree, a lodging facility adjacent to Hachinohe Station, said as they had been fully booked for the 20th anniversary of the station’s shinkansen line opening, it had no choice but to turn down reservations.

“The attention to Mr. Hanyu will boost the local community,” the hotel’s official said.