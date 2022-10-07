Lost dog trying to board Tokyo-bound train causes delays on Odakyu Line
14:40 JST, October 7, 2022
A lost dog climbed onto an Odakyu Line train platform and stepped into a Shinjuku-bound train at Tsurumaki-Onsen Station in Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture, at about 7 a.m. on Thursday. The confusion caused services to be delayed up to 15 minutes.
According to Odakyu Electric Railway Co., a dog that appeared to be a Shiba Inu entered the front car of a local train as the doors opened. Two station employees were able to get the dog off the train, however, one employee was bitten and had to receive first aid. The train departed the station nine minutes late. Security footage apparently showed the dog jumping onto the platform from the tracks.
The dog is believed to have gotten loose while on a walk with an elderly man, according to Hadano police.
The dog was later reunited with the man at the Tsurumaki police box nearby.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt plans to lift ban on entry of individual tourists
-
Major publishing company Kadokawa’s chairman held in Tokyo Games-related bribery case
-
‘Dangerous’ Typhoon No. 14 slams into Kagoshima
-
Japan to discontinue COVID-19 testing on arrival in principle
-
Emperor Emeritus, Queen Elizabeth II built long-lasting friendship
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Govt plans to lift ban on entry of individual tourists
- Major publishing company Kadokawa’s chairman held in Tokyo Games-related bribery case
- Kikuchi, Tanaka bring ‘Dream Boys’ back
- Putin to Xi: Russia values China’s ‘balanced position’ on Ukraine
- With humble diplomacy, Putin struggles to maintain influence over ex-Soviet states