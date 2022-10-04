Body found in Japan river; clothing resembles that of missing child

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police divers search for a missing girl in the Edogawa river in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on Sept. 29.

A body believed to be that of a child was found in the Edogawa river that flows between Tokyo and Chiba Prefecture on Tuesday.

First-grader Saya Minami, 7, has been missing since Sept. 23 in Matsudo in the prefecture. Local police are working to identify the body.

According to sources close to the investigation, the clothing on the body resembles what Minami was wearing when she went missing.