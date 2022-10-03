Tokyo skyscraper’s observation deck crowded on last day before renovations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People look out from the observation deck at the Sunshine 60 skyscraper in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

The observation deck was crowded at the Sunshine 60 skyscraper near Tokyo’s JR Ikebukuro Station on Sunday, the last day before the floor was to close for renovations.

Since the building opened in 1978, more than 40 million people have visited the observation deck, located about 220 meters above ground. It was sunny all day Sunday, and visitors could see clusters of other skyscrapers in the capital. Mt. Fuji was also faintly visible in the distance.

The renovation work is scheduled to last until spring next year.

“It’s a pity I won’t be able to see the view from here for a while, but I’ll come back when it reopens,” said a 68-year-old man from Nerima Ward, Tokyo.