Imperial Guard Headquarters’ school holds graduation ceremony

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takashi Asahata, a representative of the graduates, makes a speech at the graduation ceremony of the Imperial Guard Headquarters’ school on Thursday.

The Imperial Guard Headquarters’ school held its graduation ceremony at a dojo training hall on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Members of the headquarters protect the Imperial family members, the palace and other Imperial facilities.

“Keep on working hard, taking into account various experiences from work and everything you see, hear and feel. I hope you will continue improving as a force to support the Imperial Guard Headquarters,” said Hiroyuki Matsumoto, who leads the headquarters.

Afterwards, Takashi Asahata, a representative of the graduates made a speech, saying, “I am determined to keep having a strong, unbreakable spirit and will continue trying to meet the expectations and trust from the general public.”

The graduates were assigned to their respective posts after the ceremony.