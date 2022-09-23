Two teen sisters seen “holding each other” killed by train
17:08 JST, September 23, 2022
Two sisters in their teens were killed when they were hit by a train on Wednesday in Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture.
According to local police, the sisters were 13 and 15, and they were from the city.
The sisters were hit at around 7:35 p.m. at a point about 30 meters away from a crossing located between JR Sanyo line’s Saijo and Nishi-Takaya stations.
The driver of the train told JR West: “I applied the emergency brake but not in time. They appeared to be holding each other.”
