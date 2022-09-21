Tokyo cools down due to cold air from north
16:33 JST, September 21, 2022
Commuters wearing long sleeves walk near JR Tokyo Station in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday morning, as the temperature cooled as a result of cold air coming from the north. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, at around 4 a.m., the temperature in central Tokyo fell to 16.5 C, which was 8.3 C cooler compared to the same time on Tuesday and similar to temperatures normally seen in early October.
