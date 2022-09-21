Tokyo cools down due to cold air from north

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Commuters wearing long sleeves walk near JR Tokyo Station in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday morning, as the temperature cooled as a result of cold air coming from the north. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, at around 4 a.m., the temperature in central Tokyo fell to 16.5 C, which was 8.3 C cooler compared to the same time on Tuesday and similar to temperatures normally seen in early October.