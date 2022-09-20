2 people dead in Japan due to Typhoon No. 14

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Residents of Satio, Miyazaki Prefecture, move out furniture that was soaked due to Typhoon No. 14 on Tuesday.

Two people have died in Miyazaki Prefecture due to Typhoon No. 14, with one person missing in Hiroshima Prefecture and 120 people injured in 21 prefectures, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun tally as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Moving northeast along the Sea of Japan coast, the typhoon made landfall again near Niigata City and crossed the Tohoku region. At 9 a.m. Tuesday, it changed to an extratropical cyclone off Japan’s eastern coast.

Heavy rain was forecast Tuesday in eastern and northern Japan, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to warn of landslides and river flooding.

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry said up to about 353,000 households in Kyushu Electric Power Co.’s service area were without power, as were about 36,000 households in Shikoku Electric Power Co.’s service area.

Power outages likewise occurred in the service areas of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., Tohoku Electric Power Co., Chubu Electric Power Co., Hokuriku Electric Power Co., Kansai Electric Power Co., and Chugoku Electric Power Co. Each was working to restore power.

According to the meteorological agency, precipitation in the 12 hours to 10 a.m. Tuesday was 126.5 millimeters in Motosu, Gifu Prefecture; 116 millimeters in Otaki, Nagano Prefecture; 120.5 millimeters in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture; and 72.5 millimeters in Iwate, Iwate Prefecture.

The atmosphere was expected to remain unstable Tuesday, with precipitation in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Wednesday expected to be up to 120 millimeters in the Kanto and Koshin regions, 100 millimeters in the Tokai and Tohoku regions, and 80 millimeters in Hokkaido.