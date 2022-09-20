Norwegian comedy duo Ylvis performs ‘The Fox’ with Nippon Ham Fighters’ girls troupe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Norwegian comedy duo Ylvis performs “The Fox” at Sapporo Dome on Monday.

SAPPORO — Ylvis, a Norwegian comedy duo consisting of two brothers, performed their song “The Fox” before a home game of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters at Sapporo Dome on Monday.

“The Fox” is the basis of the “Kitsune Dance” (Fox dance), a cheerleading routine performed by the team’s Fighters Girls dance troupe at the game.

Ylvis’ Bard and Vegard Ylvisaker performed the song in fox costumes and were accompanied in dance by 300 people, including the Fighters Girls. Afterwards, the two gave the ceremonial first pitch. It was the first time for the brothers to visit Japan.

Reflecting on the performance, Bard smiled and said that it was great to perform in Japan.