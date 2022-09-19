Search team looking for missing man in Miyazaki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Gusting winds from Typhoon No. 14 blow trees in Miyazaki on Sunday.

MIYAZAKI — A man in his 40s has gone missing due possibly to having been caught in a landslide on Monday in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture.

The town’s disaster management office received a report about his absence at around 7:20 a.m.

According to the town, a slope collapsed and sediment flowed into the building the man was in. The town has been unable to contact the man, and personnel from the Self-Defense Forces, prefectural police and fire department are searching for him.