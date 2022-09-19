Man confirmed dead after being discovered in submerged car amid Typhoon No. 14
12:45 JST, September 19, 2022
A man has been confirmed dead after being found inside a submerged car in Miyakonojo, Miyazaki Prefecture, on Monday morning,
Local firefighters on patrol found the vehicle, of which only the roof was visible. According to the city fire department, the surrounding area had been flooded due to Typhoon No. 14.
