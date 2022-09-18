Japan weather agency issues heavy rain alert for Miyazaki Pref.
15:32 JST, September 18, 2022
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special alert warning of heavy rain in Miyazaki Prefecture on Sunday, as powerful typhoon No. 14 approaches Kyushu.
