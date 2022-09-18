Japan agency issues violent wind alert for Kagoshima

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:47 JST, September 18, 2022

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a special warning for violent wind, high waves and tidal surges for Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday evening, as powerful typhoon No. 14 approaches Kyushu.

