Police sweep through Haneda Airport in Tokyo as security boosted ahead of Abe’s state funeral

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A police dog checks a trash can as part of a search for suspicious objects at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department conducted a sweep through Haneda Airport on Tuesday, as part of the tighter security measures being implemented for this month’s state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Many foreign dignitaries attending the funeral will enter or leave Japan through the airport in Ota Ward, Tokyo.

About 60 personnel from a nearby police station, a security company and other entities participated in the sweep, which was open to the media. Police dogs checked lockers and trash cans, and police officers urged people at the airport to report any suspicious objects.

“Ensuring the safety of visiting foreign dignitaries is an important duty of the police,” MPD official Yusuke Takayama said. “The MPD will do everything possible to maintain security.”

Abe’s state funeral will be held at the Nippon Budokan hall in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Sept. 27. Abe was fatally shot while delivering an election campaign speech in Nara in July.