Tokyo Court Dismisses Petition against Abe State Funeral
11:25 JST, September 13, 2022
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Tokyo District Court has dismissed a petition against the Sept. 27 state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe without holding a hearing.
In the petition, led by academic people, 576 citizens sued the government in order to block the funeral, claiming that such an event would violate the Constitution.
In a ruling dated Friday, Presiding Judge Yukito Okada declared that there is no law enabling a halt to state budget implementation through a petition, a team of lawyers for the plaintiffs said Monday.
Okada also rejected the plaintiffs’ claim that the government’s decision to hold the funeral would lead to a situation in which the public is obliged to mourn the death of Abe.
Meanwhile, a different section of the court will continue to examine a damages claim seeking ¥100 in consolation money per plaintiff filed by the citizens’ side.
