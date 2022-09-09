Protesters decry state funeral for Abe in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People demonstrate against a planned state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in front of the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

People gathered Thursday in Tokyo for a demonstration against a planned state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The demonstration was held near the Diet, which was in an adjournment deliberation session on the issue.

Participants held banners and posters and called for the cancellation of the funeral through microphones for about 90 minutes.

On the day, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida explained about the funeral in the Diet for the first time. The protestors condemned the explanations by saying, “Listen to the voice of citizens,” or “Don’t settle for a short explanation.”

About 500 people gathered for the demonstration, the organizer said.