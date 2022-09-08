Giants legend hospitalized
14:08 JST, September 8, 2022
The Yomiuri Giants’ lifetime honorary manager Shigeo Nagashima has been hospitalized, it has been learned Wednesday.
According to club sources, Nagashima, 86, was transported by ambulance to a Tokyo hospital on Tuesday afternoon due to poor health and a brain hemorrhage was detected.
His condition is not critical and he is said to be conscious.
Nagashima was named manager of Japan’s national baseball team for the 2004 Athens Olympics but a stroke in March 2004 forced him to miss the Games.
Since then, he has undergone rehabilitation and worked hard on his recovery.
In June, he visited Yomiuri Giants Stadium in Kawasaki and gave batting advice to Sho Nakata, who was then a member of the Giants’ farm team.
