Warehouse collapses in Yamaguchi Pref., pins down people in cars

A collapsed building is seen in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Wednesday.

A building in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, collapsed after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Part of the second floor of a three-story warehouse belonging to a general merchandise wholesaler collapsed, pinning several cars parked in front of the warehouse under it.

Three employees were trapped in the cars, and firefighters got them out of the vehicles. One is in cardiopulmonary arrest, and two are reportedly conscious.