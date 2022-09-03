Hokkaido town’s ‘flying pumpkins’ ready for harvest
11:50 JST, September 3, 2022
Dark-green pumpkins hang from a greenhouse lattice in the Hokkaido town of Naganuma, which boasts Japan’s largest pumpkin production. Called aeroponics, the farming method allows the fruit to be exposed to sunlight evenly, helping them grow in a good shape and color. Aeroponics was developed by an agricultural material distributor in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido, and 1,600 pumpkins in four varieties are cultivated at the town’s research farm. They will be shipped to the Tokyo metropolitan area and sold as “flying pumpkins.”
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
-
Foreign students return / Overseas students finally start new chapter in life
-
Takahashi suspected of mediating discounted Games sponsorship contract for Aoki
-
Japanese American leaders bridging 2 nations
-
Foundation of antechamber found in Nara Imperial palace ruins
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Yoon aims to avoid friction with Japan by settling requisitioned worker issue
- Hanyu calls quad axel quest his ‘driving force’
- Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
- Figure skater Hanyu accumulates 680,000 registered users on YouTube channel
- Restaurants, food companies try to hold prices steady even as costs rise