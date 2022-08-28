Facilities to convey eruption disaster open at Mt. Ontake

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors look at the wall of the facility on the summit, which has been pierced by cinders, in Kiso, Nagano Prefecture, on Saturday.

Two visitor centers were opened at Mt. Ontake, a 3,067-meter mountain straddling Nagano and Gifu prefectures, on Saturday, a month before the eighth anniversary of the volcano’s eruption which left 58 people dead and five missing.

The centers are at the trailhead in the village of Otaki and at foot of the mountain in the town of Kiso, both in Nagano Prefecture.

Photos and videos showing the progress of the eruption and the rescue operations are on display, with the aim of passing on lessons of the disaster and providing information about the volcano. Personal belongings and parts of the damaged facilities can also be seen.

At one facility in Kiso, a punctured wall of Ontake Shrine’s prayer hall is being exhibited, as well as the warped handrails of the stone steps. At another center in Otaki, the victims’ belongings, including cameras and clothing, were displayed.

The facility in Otaki is developed by the prefectural government, and the one in Kiso is created by the town government. Digital signage provides the latest information on volcanic activity, including eruption warning levels. Admission is free.

A 63-year-old woman from a bereaved family group said, “We must pass on the lessons of the worst postwar mountain disaster. I hope that this facility will serve as a base where everyone can gather.”