Japanese chestnut sweets come into season

Kurikinton chestnut sweets are prepared by workers at Kawakamiya Co., a long-established maker of wagashi traditional confectionery in Nakatsugawa, Gifu Prefecture. Chestnuts, mainly from Kumamoto Prefecture, are steamed, pureed and cooked with sugar before being wrapped in a cloth and twisted into a special shape. Production of the autumn delicacy will continue until the end of December, with 30,000 to 40,000 pieces made daily in the peak season from mid-September to the end of October. They will be shipped to department stores in Nagoya and Tokyo.