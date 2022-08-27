Japanese chestnut sweets come into season
15:49 JST, August 27, 2022
Kurikinton chestnut sweets are prepared by workers at Kawakamiya Co., a long-established maker of wagashi traditional confectionery in Nakatsugawa, Gifu Prefecture. Chestnuts, mainly from Kumamoto Prefecture, are steamed, pureed and cooked with sugar before being wrapped in a cloth and twisted into a special shape. Production of the autumn delicacy will continue until the end of December, with 30,000 to 40,000 pieces made daily in the peak season from mid-September to the end of October. They will be shipped to department stores in Nagoya and Tokyo.
