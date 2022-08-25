Nara police chief resigns over Abe shooting

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The site where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot in Nara City is seen on July 8.

Nara prefectural police chief Tomoaki Onizuka announced his resignation Thursday following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Nara City last month.

“This is a serious and grave situation, and I am acutely aware of my responsibility,” Onizuka said. “Considering the severity of the situation, I submitted my resignation, and it has been approved.”

Nara prefectural police announced that Onizuka’s resignation would be effective on Aug. 30.

The National Police Agency announced Thursday that disciplinary action was to include a three-month pay cut for Onizuka.