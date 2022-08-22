Abandoned Russian tanks on display in Kyiv nearly 6 months into invasion

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ukrainian people walk beside damaged Russian tanks on display near Independence Square in Kyiv on Sunday.

KYIV — Damaged tanks, armed vehicles and weapons abandoned by Russian forces on the war front amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been gathered together and put on display in the center of Kyiv ahead of Aug. 24, exactly six months since the start of the invasion.

That day also marks Ukraine’s independence from the former Soviet Union. Thus, the tank display is likely aimed at boosting morale among Ukrainians.

About 80 Russian tanks, armored vans, howitzers and other war-related pieces of equipment brought from around Ukraine are being exhibited along a roughly 600-meter stretch of the main street starting from Independence Square in the city center.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has tweeted about the display, saying Russian forces “dreamt of capturing Kyiv in 3 days … Ok, they’re here. Tons of scrap metal.”

A 34-year-old Ukrainian man who runs a company in Kyiv said he clearly remembers the sound of artillery fire in February.

“At that time I couldn’t imagine that I would be seeing Russian tanks shown like this on this street,” he said.