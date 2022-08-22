Bus overturns, catches fire on Nagoya expressway

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Smoke rises from an overturned bus in Kita Ward, Nagoya, on Monday.

Two people were in critical condition after a bus overturned and caught fire on an expressway in Kita Ward, Nagoya, on Monday morning, local police said.

At least nine people were injured overall, according to the local fire department. The incident occurred near an exit on the expressway at about 10 a.m.