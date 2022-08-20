Tokyo Gov. Koike to gather information on organ trafficking

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike

It has been learned that the association was involved in coordinating living donor kidney transplants in developing countries for Japanese patients.

The Tokyo-based nonprofit organization in question is certified by the metropolitan government. The metropolitan government, therefore, is authorized to conduct on-site inspections if the organization is suspected of violating laws and regulations or operating in an inappropriate manner.

“Violations of the Organ Transplant Law are a matter to be handled primarily by the police and the competent authorities. We will keep a close eye on how they will deal with the issue,” the governor said at a regularly scheduled press conference.