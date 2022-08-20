Tokyo Gov. Koike to gather information on organ trafficking
14:09 JST, August 20, 2022
It has been learned that the association was involved in coordinating living donor kidney transplants in developing countries for Japanese patients.
The Tokyo-based nonprofit organization in question is certified by the metropolitan government. The metropolitan government, therefore, is authorized to conduct on-site inspections if the organization is suspected of violating laws and regulations or operating in an inappropriate manner.
“Violations of the Organ Transplant Law are a matter to be handled primarily by the police and the competent authorities. We will keep a close eye on how they will deal with the issue,” the governor said at a regularly scheduled press conference.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING