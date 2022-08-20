Lawsuit seeks injunction against state funeral for Abe

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

People offer prayers in Nara City in July at a floral tribute stand set up near the site of the fatal attack on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The government has decided at a Cabinet meeting that the state funeral will be held on Sept. 27. Based on the Establishment of the Cabinet Office Law, the government said it could conduct the ceremony without approval from the Diet.

The plaintiffs argue that the law does not provide a basis for holding the state funeral and that it is an illegal use of the government budget. They also claim that holding the state funeral violates the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of thought and conscience and equality before the law. A provisional injunction was also filed with the district court at the same time, seeking an injunction.