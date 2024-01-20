- Crime & Courts
Filipino Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Abandoning Couple’s Bodies in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward; Couple’s Eldest Son Was Woman’s Ex-Boyfriend
20:13 JST, January 20, 2024
Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Friday arrested a Filipino woman on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of a married couple in Adachi Ward, Tokyo. The woman was a former girlfriend of the couple’s eldest son, who stated that he and the woman were involved in a dispute over money he had lent her, according to the police.
The 30-year-old woman of Adachi Ward is suspected of abandoning the bodies of the couple — both in their 50s — at their home in Adachi Ward on or around Tuesday, the police said. She denies the charge, saying she knows nothing about the incident.
The eldest son had previously loaned several hundred thousand yen to the woman, his former girlfriend, but there was a dispute over repayment, according to investigative sources.
2 Bodies Found Wrapped in Sheets under Floor of Tokyo Home; May Be Married Couple Missing Since Tuesday
