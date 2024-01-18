2 Bodies Found Wrapped in Sheets under Floor of Tokyo Home; May Be Married Couple Missing Since Tuesday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers investigate a house in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday morning.

Two bodies were found wrapped in sheets under the floor of a house in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday afternoon, according to police sources.

A couple in their 50s who live in the house have been missing since Tuesday evening. Police were searching the home when they made the discovery on Thursday, and they believe the bodies may be the missing pair.

The Metropolitan Police Department set up a special investigation headquarters at the Senju Police Station to investigate the matter as a case of abandoned bodies.

According to investigators, the couple’s son called police on Tuesday evening, saying: “When I came home from work, my parents were gone. There are blood stains on the floor.”

When police officers arrived at the house, there were indications that blood had been removed from the entrance. Believing that the couple had been involved in some kind of incident, they began investigating and on Thursday afternoon found two bodies wrapped in sheets under the floor.

The house is located in a residential area about 600 meters northwest of the Keisei Line’s Senju Ohashi Station.