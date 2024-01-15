- Crime & Courts
Man Shot at Starbucks Dies; Suspect Man who Fled Scene Believed to be Gang Member
16:52 JST, January 15, 2024
The man who was shot Sunday at a Starbucks outlet in Shikokuchuo, Ehime Prefecture, was later confirmed dead. The suspect man who fled the scene is believed to be a gang member, according to police investigators.
The man shot dead was Yuichiro Ishikawa, 49, of unknown occupation, who resides in the city.
The two entered the Starbucks Coffee shop, located on the premises of a large commercial facility, together at around 4:00 p.m. They moved to an outdoor terrace where the man fired what appeared to be a handgun multiple times toward Ishikawa’s chest from the front. The man fled the scene. There were other customers in the store at the time, but no one was injured.
The police are investigating whether there was some kind of trouble between the two men.
