- Crime & Courts
Man Goes into Cardiac Arrest After Being Shot at Starbucks in Ehime; Perpetrator on the Run
20:03 JST, January 14, 2024
MATSUYAMA — A man went into cardiac arrest after apparently being shot at a Starbucks in Shikoku-Chuo, Ehime Prefecture, on Sunday, according to the police.
The suspect is on the run following the incident, the police said.
Emergency officials said they received a call at around 4 p.m. about a man suffering injuries to his chest.
