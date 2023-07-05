Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
  • CRIME ＆ COURTS

(Update1) Man Found with Head Severed in Sapporo Believed to be Stabbed While Defenseless

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Police officers are seen in front of a hotel in Sapporo where a body was found on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:17 JST, July 5, 2023 (updated at 16:33 JST)

SAPPORO – In an incident which a male body was found decapitated in a hotel room in Sapporo, the body does not have defensive wounds, investigative sources said Wednesday.

Since there were no signs of a struggle inside the room, the Hokkaido prefectural police are investigating the possibility that he did not defend himself while stabbed.

The man was a 62-year-old company employee from Eniwa, Hokkaido, and the cause of death was hemorrhagic shock, according to the police.

A nearby security camera captured the man and a person dressed like a woman walking alone separately on Saturday night, according to the police. They then met up near a hotel, and at around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, a security camera captured the two enter a room together.

The person was captured walking out of the hotel with a large suitcase at around 2 a.m. Sunday, three hours after they entered it.

The police believe the person took the man’s head and are searching for the person.

Related Article

Body With Head Severed Found at Sapporo Hotel

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING