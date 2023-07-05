(Update1) Man Found with Head Severed in Sapporo Believed to be Stabbed While Defenseless

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers are seen in front of a hotel in Sapporo where a body was found on Sunday.

SAPPORO – In an incident which a male body was found decapitated in a hotel room in Sapporo, the body does not have defensive wounds, investigative sources said Wednesday.

Since there were no signs of a struggle inside the room, the Hokkaido prefectural police are investigating the possibility that he did not defend himself while stabbed.

The man was a 62-year-old company employee from Eniwa, Hokkaido, and the cause of death was hemorrhagic shock, according to the police.

A nearby security camera captured the man and a person dressed like a woman walking alone separately on Saturday night, according to the police. They then met up near a hotel, and at around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, a security camera captured the two enter a room together.

The person was captured walking out of the hotel with a large suitcase at around 2 a.m. Sunday, three hours after they entered it.

The police believe the person took the man’s head and are searching for the person.