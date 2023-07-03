Body With Head Severed Found at Sapporo Hotel

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers are seen in front of a hotel in Sapporo where a body was found on Sunday.

SAPPORO — A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.

Police were called after a hotel employee found the body in a hotel room in the Susukino entertainment district of Sapporo.

According to the sources, the body was found in the bathroom, but the head has not been found.

A security camera at the hotel showed two men entering the room together. Later, one man leaves the room.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The police are in the process of identifying the dead man, as well as the whereabouts of the man who was with him.

The Hokkaido prefectural police are handling the incident as a murder.