Local Japan Lawmaker’s Son Arrested in Connection to Murder of 2 Police Officers, 2 Women

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A police officer is seen Friday near the site where four people were killed in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture.

Nagano prefectural police arrested a 31-year-old man Friday morning for allegedly murdering a police officer in connection to shooting and stabbing incidents in which two police officers and two women were left dead in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture.

The man is the son of a Nakano municipal assembly member.