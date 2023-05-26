Home>SOCIETY>CRIME ＆ COURTS
Local Japan Lawmaker’s Son Arrested in Connection to Murder of 2 Police Officers, 2 Women

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A police officer is seen Friday near the site where four people were killed in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:03 JST, May 26, 2023

Nagano prefectural police arrested a 31-year-old man Friday morning for allegedly murdering a police officer in connection to shooting and stabbing incidents in which two police officers and two women were left dead in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture.

The man is the son of a Nakano municipal assembly member.


