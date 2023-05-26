Alleged Shooting, Stabbing Perpetrator Taken into Custody in Nagano Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A house where a man had barricaded himself in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, is seen on Thursday night.

Nagano prefectural police on Friday morning took into custody a man who barricaded himself inside a house in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, after allegedly killing two male police officers and a woman on Thursday. The man reportedly came out of the house on his own a little after 4:30 a.m., and the police transported him to Nakano Police Station in a police vehicle.

The man is believed to be the son of the owner of the house who is the chairman of the Nakano city assembly.

Police received a call at 4:25 p.m. Thursday from a passerby who said a man had stabbed a woman. When police arrived at the scene, a man reportedly fired a hunting gun-like weapon, then barricade himself in a nearby house. The woman and the police officers were confirmed dead after taken to the hospital.

The incident took place in an area dotted with houses and fields about 2 kilometers west of Shinshu-Nakano Station of Nagano Electric Railway.