- CORONAVIRUS
Injections Start for First Japan-made COVID Vaccine, Targeting XBB 1.5 Variant
12:40 JST, December 14, 2023
TOKYO — Shots of the first Japan-made vaccine for the novel coronavirus are finally being administered, nearly four years after the start of the pandemic.
The vaccine, developed by Daiichi Sankyo Co. and targeting the omicron XBB 1.5 variant, uses messenger RNA like the shots made by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. in the United States, which are also widely used in Japan.
Production and sale of the vaccine for the virus’ original strain was approved by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry in August. In September, the XBB variant shot was also approved, and the health ministry contracted with Daiichi Sankyo to purchase 1.4 million doses. The doses will be used for booster shots for those age 12 and older.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
-
Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
-
PokéPark KANTO to be Established in Yomiuriland
-
Earthquake hits Aomori, Iwate on Monday Morning; Seismic Intensity 4 in Aomori City
-
The Former Vocalist for Thee Michelle Gun Elephant Yusuke Chiba Died at the Age of 55(UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
- Haneda Airport to Showcase Japan’s Master Craftsmanship to World with Luxury Store
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- Japan Firms Both Interested, Wary about Investing in China
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management