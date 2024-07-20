Tokyo Sees Increase in New COVID-19 Cases for 10th Consecutive Week; Govt Expects Further Increase in Cases
16:39 JST, July 20, 2024
The average number of new COVID-19 cases per medical institution monitored by the Tokyo metropolitan government rose to 7.56 cases during the week from July 8 to July 14, marking the 10th consecutive week of increases, according to the metropolitan government. Tokyo is calling for thorough implementation of basic infection control measures such as hand washing.
According to the metropolitan government, 416 of the 419 monitored medical facilities in Tokyo reported new infections over the week from July 8, bringing the total number of patients to 3,146. The average number of patients increased by 0.42 from the previous week.
The number of new cases in Tokyo began to increase after the Golden Week holidays in May.
Tokyo metropolitan government said that the number of new cases may increase further in line with an increase last year at around the same period that peaked between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3.
