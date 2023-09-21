- CORONAVIRUS
Free Vaccinations for XBB Omicron Variant Start in Japan; Elderly, At-Risk People Especially Urged to Get Shots
12:48 JST, September 21, 2023
Free vaccinations for XBB — a new omicron variant of the novel coronavirus — began Wednesday.
The shots are intended for those aged 6 months or older who have been vaccinated before.
This season’s vaccination — legally categorized as an emergency inoculation — will be administered until the end of March next year.
Those at high risk of falling seriously ill or those aged 65 or older are either recommended or required to make an effort to get vaccinated.
The vaccine will be supplied by U.S. manufacturers Pfizer Inc., providing 20 million doses, and Moderna Inc., providing 5 million doses.
The process for administering the vaccines, such as distributing vouchers, differs by municipality. The Health, Labor, and Welfare Ministry recommends checking websites and notices of each municipality concerned.
On Wednesday, six people were vaccinated at the Nakamura Clinic in Minato Ward, Tokyo.
“I heard from my infected friend that it was tough. Being at an old age, I’m relieved that I was able to get vaccinated,” said a 65-year-old restaurant manager living in the ward.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Wednesday: “The efficacy of the new vaccine in preventing serious illness has been confirmed. We want the elderly who are at high risk of serious illness and those who have underlying medical conditions consider being vaccinated.”
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
Tokyo Cools Off in Rains from Tropical Cyclone
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
- Scallop, Sea Cucumber Prices Drop after China’s Import Ban; Many of Japan’s Seafood Regions Affected by Drastic Move