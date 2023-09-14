- CORONAVIRUS
Japan’s Prince Hisahito Tests Positive for Coronavirus
12:25 JST, September 14, 2023
Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has become infected with the novel coronavirus, the Imperial Household Agency announced Thursday.
The prince, a second-year student at Senior High School at Otsuka, University of Tsukuba, in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, developed a fever after returning from school Wednesday, but tested negative with an antigen test.
However, his fever persisted, and he returned a positive result Thursday.
