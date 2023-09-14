Japan’s Prince Hisahito Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prince Hisahito, left, and Crown Prince Akishino are seen in July

Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has become infected with the novel coronavirus, the Imperial Household Agency announced Thursday.

The prince, a second-year student at Senior High School at Otsuka, University of Tsukuba, in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, developed a fever after returning from school Wednesday, but tested negative with an antigen test.

However, his fever persisted, and he returned a positive result Thursday.